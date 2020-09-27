Mekhi Becton out for remainder of game vs. Colts

The Jets don’t have a lot of things going for them in 2020, but Mekhi Becton was the one sure thing. He is now injured.

New York announced that Becton is out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Colts with a shoulder injury. Connor McDermott is in at left tackle for the injured Becton.

The Jets now have both their backup tackles in the game with Chuma Edoga in for George Fant, who was ruled out before the game with a concussion.

Becton has been one of the few positives for the Jets this season. He’s been an absolute stud at left tackle in his first couple of games in the NFL. Becton has made highlight-reel pancakes and has done a solid job protecting Sam Darnold’s blindside.

Becton’s loss is huge for the Jets, even if it’s just the rest of this game. All the Jets can hope for is that it’s a minor shoulder injury and Becton won’t be out for too long.