Mekhi Becton questionable with ankle injury, Bills up 9-0 in second quarter

The Jets lost a couple of players to injuries in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Buffalo.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton and safety Tony Adams are both questionable to return to the contest. Becton was carted to the locker room after injuring his ankle while Adams left with a hand injury. Replays of Adams' injury appeared to show bone poking through his glove, so questionable may be a bit generous when it comes to his chances of returning.

Rookie Carter Warren has taken over at left tackle for Becton. Per CBS, it's the eighth different offensive line combination the Jets have used this season.

The Jets lost a fumble on the opening kickoff and the Bills went on to grab a 3-0 lead on their first possession. They kicked another field goal on their second drive and then opened the second quarter with Tyler Bass' third make of the afternoon.

It's 9-0 Bills with just under 12 minutes left to play in the first half.