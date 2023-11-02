Mekhi Becton on potential move to right tackle: I just want to play football

The Jets were not able to add any offensive line help in a trade before Tuesday's deadline, but they do have some help on the way.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown is expected to practice on Thursday and that means he could be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Chargers on Monday night. If he does, he would likely be at left tackle and that would mean that Mekhi Becton would shift back to the right tackle spot he manned to open the season.

Becton was drafted to play on the left side and moved after Brown's hip injury forced him out, but said Wednesday that he doesn't care where he lines up as long as he remains an active part of the team after two seasons lost to knee injuries.

“I’ll have to put extra work in to get back to the muscle memory of being on the other side. It’s two totally different positions,” Becton said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I just want to play football. I haven’t played in two years, so I don’t really give a damn where I’m at.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team wants its best five available linemen on the field in some fashion. Becton is certainly part of that group and the Jets will be hoping that Brown's return solidifies things on both sides of the line.