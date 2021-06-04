Mekhi Becton not practicing due to foot injury

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder hasn’t been on the field at OTAs because he’s working through contractual matters and another member of the team’s offense has been out with an injury.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton has not been on the field with the rest of the team and head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that his foot is the reason for his absence.

“When you talk about Becton, he’s dealing with a foot,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “It’s nothing that needs surgery. It’s really not that big of a deal. As you guys all know, he’s a very large human being so we’ve asked him to stay off his feet so we keep him inside during practice. But he’s been in meetings. He’s been doing workouts.”

Becton is expected to be joined on the left side of the offensive line by Alijah Vera-Tucker and the Jets hope the pair form the foundation of an offensive line that allows fellow first-round pick Zach Wilson to thrive as the team’s quarterback.

