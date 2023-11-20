Mekhi Becton will have MRI on injured ankle

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton wasn't around for the end of Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Becton left the game in the first half after injuring his ankle and did not return after being carted back to the locker room for further evaluation. Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that there would be more tests done on Becton and multiple reports say he is having an MRI on Monday.

Rookie Carter Warren took over for Becton.

The Jets started their seventh different offensive line combination of the season on Sunday. Monday's test will help determine how likely it is that they'll be trotting out No. 8 against the Dolphins on Friday.