The Jets placed second-round pick Denzel Mims on injured reserve this week and their first-round pick will be at less than full speed when they take the practice field on Wednesday.

Head coach Adam Gase said that left tackle Mekhi Becton will be a limited participant in practice because of a knee injury. Gase said that Becton got hurt in the season opening loss to the Bills, but played through the problem.

“We’re going to be careful with him,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

2019 third-round pick Chuma Edoga is the backup to Becton and would presumably get the start if the rookie can’t go against the 49ers.

Gase also said that linebacker Avery Williamson would be limited on Wednesday. Williamson sat out Week One with a hamstring injury and the Jets lost his backup Blake Cashman to a groin injury last Sunday. Cashman joined Mims on injured reserve this week.

Mekhi Becton will be limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk