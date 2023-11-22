Mekhi Becton limited in practice for Jets

The Jets held their first actual practice session of the week on Wednesday and left tackle Mekhi Becton took part in it.

Becton hurt his ankle during the team's loss to the Bills last Sunday and there were reports that he'd miss the next week or two, but head coach Robert Saleh said the door is open for him to play. Becton kept it open on Wednesday by taking part in practice as a limited participant.

The Jets estimated Becton would have missed practice Tuesday, but the team only held a walkthrough. Linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip) also made the move from out of practice to limited participation, but cornerback Michael Carter II (hamstring) remained a non-participant.

Safety Tony Adams (finger), tackle Duane Brown (hip), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee), edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (hip), tight end Jeremy Rucker (shoulder), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle), offensive lineman Billy Turner (finger), linebacker Quincy Williams (knee), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (elbow), and tight end Kenny Yeboah (hamstring) are listed as full participants.