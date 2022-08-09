Mekhi Becton likely out for year with avulsion fracture of kneecap

Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounded pessimistic about right tackle Mekhi Becton‘s outlook for the 2022 season after a Monday knee injury and things don’t look any better after more visits with doctors on Tuesday.

NFL Media reports that Becton has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap. He is set to see a surgeon on Wednesday and Saleh confirmed at a press conference that the 2020 first-round pick’s season is “more than likely” over as a result of the injury.

Becton missed the final 16 games of the 2021 season after hurting his knee in the season opener. That will leave him with a lot of time on the shelf heading into his fourth season and the lack of time on the field will make it impossible for the Jets to count on anything from him in 2023 or beyond.

It will also likely leave them looking for help in the short term. They signed a pair of depth linemen on Tuesday, but signing a veteran like former Seahawk Duane Brown, who recently met with the team, or making a trade for another tackle may be the path the team winds up taking.

