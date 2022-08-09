Mekhi Becton’s knee injury “more concerning” than first believed

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
The New York Jets received a scare on Monday when offensive tackle Mekhi Becton went down with an apparent right knee injury during practice. Head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media later in the day, and said that the knee was “stable” and that it does not seem like a “big deal in terms of severity.”

However, according to new reporting, Becton’s right knee injury is “more concerning” than the team believed in the aftermath of practice:

The Jets were hoping that Becton, who switched to right tackle for the 2022 season, would help solidify the offensive line in front of Zach Wilson. New York drafted the tackle in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he played through chest and shoulder injuries to appear in 14 games as a rookie.

However, he suffered an MCL injury to his right knee at the start of the 2021 regular season, and he was lost for the year.

Now, Jets fans have to hope for the best yet again as they await word on the status of their young right tackle.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

