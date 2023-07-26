Mekhi Becton day-to-day with knee injury

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton is trying to return from missing all of last season with a knee injury and the first days of training camp have brought reminders that his path back will not be an easy one.

Becton, who only played one game in 2021, got poor reviews for his work during Tuesday's practice session and he did not practice at all on Wednesday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the same knee was responsible for keeping Becton on the sideline.

"Mekhi's knee just wasn't up for it today, so we just held him back. . . . It's gonna be more day-to-day, hopefully we can get him back out there tomorrow. . . . We're trying to pace it, trying to get him back up to full speed so he can to get him ready to play an entire game," Saleh said, via SNY.

One of the big questions for the Jets heading into the season is whether their offensive line will be able to protect Aaron Rodgers well enough. With Becton ailing and fellow starting tackle candidate Duane Brown on the PUP list, things have not gotten off to the most promising of starts.