Mekhi Becton carted off field with knee injury in Jets' loss to Panthers

Mekhi Becton yelling on sideline white jersey

Mekhi Becton was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers with what looked like a serious knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, initial tests appear to have revealed an MCL sprain, but he'll have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis. That would be great news for the Jets with the injury looked like it could be much worse.

Late in the third quarter and the Jets finally driving down the field down 16-0, Zach Wilson connected on a 22-yard pass with Corey Davis for his first career touchdown pass.



But while blocking on the play, Becton got hit in the knee from behind by Greg Van Roten and Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, and went down.

Becton was in some serious pain while limping to the sidelines and covered his face with a towel a couple of times while being carted off.

The Jets put up a fight and made things interesting late, but there just wasn't enough time left on the clock for them, and they ultimately fell 19-14 to the Panthers.

After the game, Robert Saleh said Becton would be evaluated further, but from the looks of it, this could potentially be a serious injury for Becton -- and another brutal loss for the Jets.