Mekhi Becton, Breshad Perriman doubtful for Jets vs. Cardinals

The New York Jets were unable to practice as a team on Friday because of a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, but they released their final injury report. In addition to quarterback Sam Darnold being out for the game, they have two offensive starters doubtful for the game.

Rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, who has an injured shoulder, and receiver Breshad Perriman, who has an ankle injury, were both ruled as doubtful for the game. Neither practiced at all this week.

Five others are officially questionable for the game.

Cornerback Bless Austin (calf) is questionable after missing Wednesday’s practice and getting limited work on Thursday and Friday.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) was limited all week and is questionable.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (foot) was limited on Thursday and Friday. His injury was new on Thursday.

Receiver Chris Hogan, dealing with ribs and a knee, was limited all week. He is questionable, as is linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder, calf), who missed on Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Everyone else on the injury report practiced fully and will be available.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:







Previous shows:





and



