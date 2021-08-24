Mekhi Becton being evaluated for head injury after practice collision

Jets offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said last week that left tackle Mekhi Becton has not been playing his best in camp this summer and efforts to turn that around may be complicated by an injury.

Becton left Tuesday’s practice after a head-to-head collision with one of his teammates. Head coach Robert Saleh said that Becton is under evaluation for a head injury and multiple reporters noted that Becton vomited on the field after the collision.

If Becton is diagnosed with a concussion, he’ll have to be cleared through league protocols before getting back on the field. That might not be able to happen by Friday’s final preseason game, but there are still more than two weeks to go before the Jets face the Panthers in Week One.

Saleh said cornerback Brandin Echols suffered a hip injury in the joint practice session with the Eagles as well.

