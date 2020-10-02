Mekhi Becton among the Jets’ first-half injuries

The Jets might have an issue with the turf at MetLife after this game.

Players are dropping like flies.

Chuma Edoga, who started for injured left tackle Mekhi Becton, went out early with a shoulder injury. The Jets list him as questionable to return.

It quickly became obvious Becton, who left the Week Three game with a shoulder injury, was not 100 percent. He didn’t last long, re-injuring his left shoulder after landing on it.

Conor McDermott now is playing left tackle.

Quarterback Sam Darnold left after taking a sack with what appeared a serious injury, but he missed only a few plays before returning.

Cornerback Bless Austin (calf) is doubtful to return as is receiver Lawrence Cager (hamstring). Defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee) is probable to return.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins, who entered with a shoulder injury, also has had medical personnel attend to him. There is no word on his injury or game status.

