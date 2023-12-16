Meister's heroics rescue Newark from Berlin's long range assault

NEWARK ― Steele Meister proved to be the calm Newark needed Friday amidst a storm of Olentangy Berlin 3-pointers.

The relentless Bears buried five 3s and had a 3-point play in the final three minutes, wiping out a 12-point deficit. But the burly senior southpaw quickly got to the basket and hit a short floater at the buzzer, avoiding overtime and giving the Wildcats a pulsating 55-53 victory.

Berlin's Derek Goodman, a 6-foot-4 senior wing, drilled a fadeaway 3 from the top of the key under pressure with 3.1 seconds, suddenly pulling the Bears (1-4) into a 53-53 tie after they had trailed 43-31. But after a timeout, Meister grabbed Austin Rose's long pass at midcourt, found a lane and scored as the buzzer sounded, pushing Newark to 3-0.

"I was going to catch it and get it back to our point guard (Ty Glbert), but their two guys went to the corners. It opened up a lane, and I called my own play," said Meister, held to 11 points by Berlin's double-teaming defense that threw multiple defenders at him. "We work on those one-minute drills at the end of practice, late game situations. Coach and the players give me the confidence to take those shots."

The Wildcats led 43-31, after Gilbert sank two technical free throws, then notched a layup off a Meister assist with under three minutes left. Ethan Stare made six foul shots and Gilbert another pair, but the Bears just kept coming, hitting off-balance, deep 3s with hands in their faces. Goodman and lefty Noah Gamble each made a pair, Andre Dowdy added another, and Brady Myers dropped in all three foul shots after being fouled on a 3.

Berlin's 31-point explosion came after it trailed 35-22 going to the fourth while making just one 3. Somehow, Newark survived.

Newark senior Steele Meister tries to fight his way through an Olentangy Berlin double team during the 55-53 win on Friday, December 15, 2023 in Jimmy Allen Gymnasium.

"We knew number 4 (Myers), 23 (Goodman) and 3 (Gamble) could make plays, and in the first half, we did a great job on them," coach Jeff Quackenbush said. "They made some adjustments, and they're hard to go zone against. They're going to give teams trouble. They're about three possessions away from being 4-1."

Added Meister: "Coach told us all week that they could make tough shots, and that they were better than their record."

The Wildcats' tight man-to-man defense did a stellar job in the first half, holding Berlin to 3 of 16 shooting, while junior Braylon Morris was jump-starting the offense. Morris made his first four 3-point attempts, three in an 11-point first half, and Newark built a 24-9 lead on a steal and breakaway by Morris. He led the way with 17 points.

"I was able to get into the gym the last three or four days, and get up as many shots as I could," Morris said.

Newark junior Braylon Morris makes a layup during the team's 55-53 victory against Olentangy Berlin on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Noted Quackenbush: "We needed to find him more often, especially in the second half."

Gilbert added 13 points, six-of-six foul shooting and three assists for the Wildcats, 18 of 40 from the floor for 45% including six of 16 on 3s. Stare came through with 10 points, while Meister filled the stat sheet with eight rebounds and five assists, and Morris chipped in with six rebounds and three steals. Newark ruled the backboards 25-14.

Goodman and Gamble tossed in 18 points apiece and Myers added 10 for Berlin, a blistering 16 of 26 from the field for 61 percent the second half, including six of 10 on 3s.

Newark sophomore Ty Gilbert shoots for three during the team's 55-53 victory against Olentangy Berlin on Friday, December 15, 2023.

"It's huge to get this win. We're able to breathe a little," acknowledged Morris. "We know what we need to work on in practice, after a game like that."

Added Meister: "This one was big, especially for us to keep the momentum going."

Newark's seven-game home stand continues next week with challenges from Olentangy Liberty (3-1) on Tuesday and Friday against Reynoldsburg (5-0).

"We need to play in more games, to better determine where we are," Quackenbush said. "We've only had three. Tonight, we struggled in the second half against their (zone) pressure and defense, and we had some turnovers. We'll watch the film and get it fixed. We're going to play in a ton of tight games."

