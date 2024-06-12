Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give starts Thursday

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will officially kick off Thursday.

It’s the 10th time the tournament has been held. Over the past decade, it has made a lasting impact. Since the first tournament in 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has seen tremendous growth.

“We started out with attendance a little over 30,000. We’re up close to 60-70,000 now,” said Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper.

The tournament took a year off in 2020 because of the pandemic. Cooper has been there from the beginning.

Lilia Vu returns to LPGA play after back issue

“It was just a really neat thing that came together. We had an opportunity from the LPGA to look at doing a tournament here in Grand Rapids so we looked at if we built one, would the community want to come? And they did,” she said.

Beyond bringing in some of the top golfers in the world, it benefits a good cause.

“I think the best part is that knowing just through the ninth tournament we were able to raise $10 million for Simply Give to feed hungry families and now as we look at this year, we’re even more excited because it’s another $2 million goal that we have for the tournament,” said Cooper.

The tournament also has a broader economic impact on West Michigan.

“We know the number of rooms are way up as a result of the tournament, rental cars, flights into the airport, restaurants, all of that, steadily increased,” said Cooper.

“Our team members, our members everybody is very supportive of this tournament, supportive of its mission and its impact on the community. So it’s exciting for us to be part of the 10th anniversary,” said Andrew Tkach, general manager at Blythefield Country Club.

Helping local families ahead of Meijer LPGA Classic

Tkach said the event has also shaped the course itself.

“Back in 2020, the club did a several million dollar renovation of the golf course to improve the on course experience for the players and especially for our members as well that was followed up by an $18 million renovation project that was started in 2022 and completed in June of last year right prior to the tournament,” said Tkach.

The money the tournament raises comes at a time when it’s greatly needed.

“We’ve heard from local food pantries, and that is where the Simply Give money goes, that the need is up like 40% so we know the work that we do through Simply Give that this tournament means a lot to helping feed families,” Cooper said.

The players and fans will be out on the course starting around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.