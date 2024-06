Meijer LPGA Classic 2024 prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Blythefield Country Club

Lilia Vu started the day six strokes back at the Meijer LPGA Classic and stormed her way into the winner’s circle. The 2023 LPGA Player of the Year collected her first victory of the season in her first start in more than two months.

The former No. 1, who has been struggling with a back injury all season, earned $450,000 for her efforts. She now has $558,825 this season and $4,983,897 in her career.

Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim, who took a share of second after coming up short in a three-way playoff, earned $234,649.

With $3 million up for grabs, check out how much money each LPGA player earned this week at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Pos. Golfer Score Earnings 1 Lilia Vu -16* $450,000 T2 Lexi Thompson -16 $234,649 T2 Grace Kim -16 $234,649 4 Ally Ewing -15 $152,634 T5 Allisen Corpuz -14 $111,685 T5 Narin An -14 $111,685 7 Kristen Gillman -13 $84,136 T8 Ayaka Furue -12 $64,032 T8 Atthaya Thitikul -12 $64,032 T8 Ryann O’Toole -12 $64,032 T8 Alison Lee -12 $64,032 T12 Yu Jin Sung -11 $46,162 T12 Georgia Hall -11 $46,162 T12 Paula Reto -11 $46,162 T12 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -11 $46,162 T12 Anna Nordqvist -11 $46,162 T17 Hira Naveed -10 $33,803 T17 Lauren Hartlage -10 $33,803 T17 Gabriela Ruffels -10 $33,803 T17 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 $33,803 T17 Carlota Ciganda -10 $33,803 T17 Nataliya Guseva -10 $33,803 T17 Aditi Ashok -10 $33,803 T17 Alexa Pano -10 $33,803 T25 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 $26,358 T25 Marina Alex -9 $26,358 T25 Jin Hee Im -9 $26,358 T25 Jing Yan -9 $26,358 T25 Yuna Nishimura -9 $26,358 T30 Sarah Schmelzel -8 $22,039 T30 Maria Fassi -8 $22,039 T30 Jiwon Jeon -8 $22,039 T30 Lizette Salas -8 $22,039 T34 Mao Saigo -7 $18,689 T34 In Kyung Kim -7 $18,689 T34 Jeongeun Lee6 -7 $18,689 T34 Brooke M. Henderson -7 $18,689 T38 Xiaowen Yin -6 $16,132 T38 Chanettee Wannasaen -6 $16,132 T38 Jeongeun Lee5 -6 $16,132 T41 Yealimi Noh -5 $12,992 T41 Caroline Masson -5 $12,992 T41 Roberta Liti -5 $12,992 T41 Angela Stanford -5 $12,992 T41 Eun-Hee Ji -5 $12,992 T41 Caroline Inglis -5 $12,992 T41 Hinako Shibuno -5 $12,992 T41 Jaravee Boonchant -5 $12,992 T49 Laura Wearn -4 $10,312 T49 Arpichaya Yubol -4 $10,312 T49 Madelene Sagstrom -4 $10,312 T49 Weiwei Zhang -4 $10,312 T53 Azahara Munoz -3 $8,356 T53 Auston Kim -3 $8,356 T53 Celine Boutier -3 $8,356 T53 Stephanie Meadow -3 $8,356 T53 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -3 $8,356 T53 Ssu-Chia Cheng -3 $8,356 T53 Jennifer Kupcho -3 $8,356 T53 Laetitia Beck -3 $8,356 T53 Lindy Duncan -3 $8,356 T62 Malia Nam -2 $6,999 T62 Jennifer Chang -2 $6,999 T62 Bianca Pagdanganan -2 $6,999 T65 Leona Maguire -1 $6,477 T65 Hye-Jin Choi -1 $6,477 T65 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 $6,477 T65 Morgane Metraux -1 $6,477 T69 Moriya Jutanugarn E $5,938 T69 Ruixin Liu E $5,938 T69 Muni He E $5,938 T69 Brittany Lincicome E $5,938 T73 Kelly Tan 1 $5,625 T73 Ashleigh Buhai 1 $5,625 T73 Daniela Darquea 1 $5,625 T73 Keera Foocharoen 1 $5,625 T77 Peiyun Chien 2 $5,380 T77 Mi Hyang Lee 2 $5,380 T77 Hee Young Park 2 $5,380 T80 Alena Sharp 6 $5,209 T80 Isabella Fierro 6 $5,209

