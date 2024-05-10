Meijer Classic is ‘north star’ for LPGA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic is a big event for West Michigan, and it’s supposed to be bigger than ever in 2024.

The event raises money for Simply Give, which supports Midwest food pantries. Meijer has already donated $500,000 to Simply Give, with the goal of raising $2 million through the LPGA weekend.

The talent field is also one of a kind. Meijer LPGA 2023 champion Leona Maguire is returning, as well as Nelly Korda. Korda has won five straight tournaments and will try to make it six in the Cognizant Founders Cup.

All of this is the perfect recipe for the LPGA’s goals.

“It’s really been a north star of what we try to accomplish,” Casey Ceman, vice president of tournament business affairs, said. “This community’s just embraced this event like no other. We have some of the biggest crowds throughout the year here in Grand Rapids.”

Meijer LPGA Classic weekend is June 13 through June 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.