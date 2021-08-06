Meghan McCain ends ‘wild ride’ with final episode of ‘The View’

She’s pulled out of view.

Controversial talk show pundit Meghan McCain co-hosted “The View” for the last time Friday. The conservative firebrand signed off with a note of gratitude toward the colleagues with whom she frequently argued and the show’s executive producer, whose health was surely impacted by her behavior, she joked.

“You women have been so incredible to work with,” she said to her colleagues, while also thanking the audience for giving her a forum to express her opinions.

“This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life,” McCain said Friday on the ABC talk show. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times, and worst of times in all ways, on and off the show.“

Among the events that impacted her life over the past four years was the death of her father, war hero and former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who died of brain cancer in 2018.

The 36-year-old TV host called her time on “The View” an “incredible, liberating” experience.

“I will always cherish the time I’ve spent with all of you,” she said. “So thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

She also got a laugh from the rest of the cast by apologizing to producer Brian Teta for “making his blood pressure rise” since signing on in 2017.

Teta tweeted video of McCain’s farewell speech and wrote back, “Not wrong about my blood pressure.”

