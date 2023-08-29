Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer just revealed a romantic secret detail about her gown

WPA Pool - Getty Images

It's hard to believe that it's already been five years (!!!) since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle back in 208. A lot has changed since then – to say the least – but one thing that will never get old about the star-studded event is Meghan's truly glorious wedding dress.

Classic and minimal yet truly show-stopping, Meghan's long-sleeved, boat-neck Givenchy gown has lived in our minds rent-free ever since it first appeared on the chapel steps – but a new interview with the dress' designer has got us obsessed all over again.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Claire Waight Keller, who was the first-ever female artistic director of Givenchy and the brains behind the dress, has revealed a previously unknown detail about the design that has made us love it EVEN more.

WPA Pool - Getty Images

Apparently, the Duchess put a "creative twist" on the traditional "something blue", taking a small piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry and incorporating it into her bridal design. "We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check," Waight Keller explains. "It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress." Sweet!

Waight Keller also discussed the details of Meghan's extraordinary 16.5-foot silk tulle veil, which supposedly entailed 3,900 hours of design and was hand-embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth countries – as well as featuring an homage to her home state of California, and Kensington Palace.

WPA Pool - Getty Images

"[She] felt like she was bringing an element of each of those countries down the aisle with her. So that her new role—and that bridge to the new role—was captured in what she was wearing," the designer explained. "For both of us, we felt it was a really beautiful signature, and I think even Prince Harry was just thrilled at the idea that we really tried to capture something for everyone in that service."

"King Charles was just in awe of the dress and the [veil] embroidery, and he asked me about it while we were waiting inside the nave," she continued. "He was really very interested, actually, in all the different motifs and the floral representations."

You Might Also Like