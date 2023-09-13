Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Black Frame Skinny Jeans Edition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a.k.a. the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, have been living it up at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany over the past few days, and we've loved the opportunity to catch glimpses of them flexing a more laid-back version of their style than usual. Earlier in the week, we spotted Markle in a pair of Staud shorts and cozy J.Crew sweater, as well as in an under-$100 Banana Republic dress. Then on Wednesday, she combined a pair of cropped black Frame skinny jeans — yes, skinny jeans! — with a knit tank top and pointy-toe pumps for a monochromatic take on sporty-chic dressing.

Markle's ability to influence fashion trends has been well documented, so it's worth wondering: Is the Duchess of Sussex about to single-handedly usher in a skinny jeans revival?

Photo: Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images

The appearance in question took place during the Wheelchair Basketball Finals between the U.S. and French teams, and Markle pulled her hair into a half-up style, also showing off a pair of Luna Skye Diamond Leaf stud earrings. She also wore the same outfit — but with her hair pulled up into an undone knot and with a pair of Hermès sneakers instead of heels — during the event's Swimming Finals earlier in the day.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

A white embellished shift dress by Valentino at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event.

