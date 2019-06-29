Meghan Markle Wears Aquazzura Flats for Surprise Appearance at Yankees Game in London

Click here to read the full article.

Baseball just got a little bit cooler. On Saturday in London, Price Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game at the London Stadium in England.

This is the first time Major League Baseball will play regular season games in London, and the players certainly received a royal welcome.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped on to the field to commemorate the first pitch. And prior to the start of the game, the couple met with both teams where they received personalized jerseys for their son Archie.





Both Prince Harry and Markle kept their clothing neutral for the occasion. Markle opted for a short black belted dress, which she paired with Aquazzura ballet flats. The $695 Deneuve shoes, featuring an upward bow and side cutouts, are the low-heeled version of the label’s pumps she often is spotted in.

Her husband kept his outfit simple, too, wearing an Invictus Games polo, dark pants and lace-up shoes.

The Yankees and Red Sox will meet for one more game on Sunday in London.

