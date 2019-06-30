Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance at Major League Baseball game in London The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the London Stadium on Friday, joining her husband for a Major League Baseball (MLB) match between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.The couple attended the first of two matches which are held in the UK as part of a push to promote the American sport.It was a rare appearance for US-born Meghan, who has been on maternity leave since the birth of her son Archie on 6 May.Before the match, they were presented with a personalised baby Yankees shirt and Red Sox bodysuit for the infant.During her visit, Meghan greeted Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who is reportedly a distant relative of the Duchess.He told Fox News that he was hoping to meet her, and when he did he gave her a hug and she even invited him to dinner.Meanwhile the Duke of Sussex admitted to not knowing all that much about the sport, reportedly asking Red Sox players: "I’m not that current with baseball – who normally wins?"Although MLB matches have taken place outside of the US in the past, this is the first regular-season MLB game to be played in Europe.MLB vice-president of international strategy Charlie Hill said: "We want more people aware, playing and watching our sport."The game is part of a three-day American-themed festival which will take place in east London.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the London Stadium on Friday, joining her husband for a Major League Baseball (MLB) match between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

The couple attended the first of two matches which are held in the UK as part of a push to promote the American sport.

It was a rare appearance for US-born Meghan, who has been on maternity leave since the birth of her son Archie on 6 May.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before the match, they were presented with a personalised baby Yankees shirt and Red Sox bodysuit for the infant.

During her visit, Meghan greeted Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who is reportedly a distant relative of the Duchess.

He told Fox News that he was hoping to meet her, and when he did he gave her a hug and she even invited him to dinner.

Meanwhile the Duke of Sussex admitted to not knowing all that much about the sport, reportedly asking Red Sox players: "I’m not that current with baseball – who normally wins?"

Although MLB matches have taken place outside of the US in the past, this is the first regular-season MLB game to be played in Europe.

MLB vice-president of international strategy Charlie Hill said: "We want more people aware, playing and watching our sport."

The game is part of a three-day American-themed festival which will take place in east London.