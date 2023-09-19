Meghan makes surprise visit to homeless café during Germany trip

The Duchess of Sussex chats to a child in Dusseldorf

The Duchess of Sussex made an unannounced visit to a community café for homeless women and girls in Dusseldorf, Germany, it has emerged.

Meghan, 42, who was in the city last week for the Invictus Games, was pictured chatting to volunteers who run TrebeCafé, as well as some of those who use the refuge.

The photographs were published on social media on Tuesday, with the details shared by two Sussex fan accounts on Instagram.

The Duchess, wearing a grey outfit by Toteme and a Cartier Tank Francaise watch that once belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, beamed as she posed with her arms around a woman named online as Aylin Aydemir. She was also shown chatting to a little girl.

The café serves as a haven for vulnerable females living on the streets, offering them showers, clean clothes, food and a place to sleep, as well as guidance and support.

The Duchess has long worked with charities supporting young women and girls, including with visits to Rwanda in support of a World Vision Global campaign for clean water in 2016 and to India for Myna Mahila, which focuses on breaking taboos surrounding menstrual hygiene, in 2017.

Meghan with a woman, thought to be named Aylin Aydemir, at TrebeCafé

TrebeCafé has also recently launched a campaign against period poverty - a subject the Duchess has spoken out about previously.

Writing of her experience of visiting India for Time magazine, she said: “One hundred and thirteen million adolescent girls between the ages of 12-14 in India alone are at risk of dropping out of school because of the stigma surrounding menstrual health.

“Young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world.”

When their daughter Lilibet was born in June 2021, the Duke and Duchess asked well-wishers enquiring about gifts to instead “support or learn more” about four organisations working for women and girls. These were Girls Inc, Harvest Home, CAMFED and the Myna Mahila Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday evening, before flying back to California to be reunited with their children, Archie, four and Lilibet, two.