Meghan’s Half-Brother Just Called Her ‘Shallow’ 3 Years After Telling Harry Not to Marry Her

There are certain members of Meghan Markle’s family who always seem intent on shading the Duchess, and her estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. happens to be one of them. Over the years, the royal’s older brother has shared some pretty scathing remarks about his younger half-sister—and unfortunately, it seems like this habit isn’t changing any time soon.

Most recently, Thomas Jr. called Meghan “very shallow” after claiming to have told her husband Prince Harry that she was going to “ruin” his life if he married her. As we all know, the Duke of Sussex didn’t let Thomas Jr.’s comments stop him from marrying the former Suits actress. But that doesn’t mean Thomas Jr. didn’t try to prevent him: Just before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018, Thomas Jr. reportedly wrote a handwritten letter to the Duke telling him it was “not too late” to change his mind.

“As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” Thomas Jr. wrote, according to the letter obtained by InTouch. “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you,” he continued, alleging that his estranged sister is a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

Despite the number of years that have passed since the Sussexes’ wedding, Thomas Jr. is still sharing his harsh thoughts about his sister Meg. Here’s what else to know about the Duchess’ estranged brother—including everything else he’s said about her thus far.

He’s starring in Australia’s Big Brother VIP

In August 2021, it was announced that Thomas Jr. would star in Australia’s version of the reality series, Big Brother. In a teaser for the season—which also stars the likes of Caitlyn Jenner and former president Donald Trump’s advisor, Omarosa Manigault Newman—Thomas Jr. introduced himself as the Duchess of Sussex’s older brother. “I’m Meghan Markle’s brother,” he said, adding, “I’m the biggest brother of them all.” He went on to recount how he told Prince Harry, “I think she’s going to ruin your life. She’s very shallow.”

He wasn’t invited to Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Thomas Jr.’s drama with Meghan first made headlines after the Suits alum decided not to invite him and their father to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Though he had not seen her for about seven years at the time, Thomas Jr. alleged that his sister was a “phony” who had “forgotten her roots and her family” in an interview with the Daily Mirror in April 2018. After sending his handwritten letter to Prince Harry, however, Thomas Jr. seemed to backtrack on his earlier comments. He apologized for “venting” and insisted he was “very proud” of her and only wished for her to “have a great wedding and a long future with Prince Harry,” according to a second letter obtained by InTouch in 2018.

