Megan Simpson becomes eighth member of of Holliston's 1,000-point club in loss to Norwood

NORWOOD - Megan Simpson craned her neck up and wrenched her body around to keep both eyes on the ball.

Holliston's junior guard laid it up softly after springing across the open floor following a steal against Norwood on Tuesday. It's a play and a layup she's made dozens if not hundreds of times in her basketball life. This layup needed to drop, though. She had 999 career points after making two free throws in the first 6 minutes, 6 seconds against the Mustangs.

Simpson entered the night needing just three points after scoring 20 the previous night in a loss at Westborough. Norwood face guarded her and denied her the ball like most teams. She remained in constant motion seeking any crack of space.

Having the whole side of the floor to herself was a luxury she couldn't afford to squander. Thankfully, the ball dropped off the window softly through the hoop, only touching the net at the bottom.

Holliston junior Megan Simpson scored the 1,000th point of her career against Norwood on Tuesday. She's surrounded with her teammates after the basket.

Simpson raced to her closes teammate Eva St. John. The senior wrapped a hug around her shoulders until Simpson noticed her dad Bob Simpson in the corner of the gym.

She sprinted and leapt into his arms. He raised her off the ground as the rest of the ream ran over and surrounded her.

She posed for photos with the team and black and red balloons that her mother Denise brought. Some of Simpson's classmates wore shirts with her face printed on them.

"It made me think of all my past games and points. It's a big accomplishment, but it doesn't capture how much hard work went into it," Megan Simpson said. "I obviously couldn't have done it without all of my teammates and family."

Basketball family

Family birthed her love of basketball. Her dad Bob played at SUNY Geneseo and often took her and her brother to courts to shoot.

"He's my main drive and motivation," Megan Simpson said.

Bob often provides tips from his spot in the corner. He'll tell her when her shot looks flat or how to handle a screening action.

"She's a much better player than I ever was," Bob said. "I was a better shooter, though."

Megan only plays basketball. She started for Holliston as a freshman and is a member of the Bay State Jags AAU organization. Holliston coach Kurt Lorenzen knew the Panthers were getting something special even before she joined the varsity program. She hung with the varsity squad during summer league games before she entered high school.

More: Holliston senior wrestler Zak Robinson shares 'special bond' with brother on autism spectrum

"You could just tell she had all the skills," Lorenzen said.

Simpson honed those skills. She became a player the Panthers rely on.

"She feels strongly that she has to do well for us to do well," Lorenzen said. "When it breaks down and she's able to take over, that's where the skill really comes out."

She first considered the 1,000-point mark as a possibility after her sophomore year when she was the second-leading scorer in the Tri-Valley League.

"I had envisioned that I could hit it toward the end of the season," Simpson said.

Beyond her years

The moment arrived sooner than she foresaw. Simpson averaged 23.7 points per game over the first seven contest before defenses zeroed in on her with double teams and box-and-one schemes. The pressure weighed on her against the Rangers on Monday as she started to force the issue when shots she normally drained clanked.

'She is one of one.' : Wayland's Ella Getz building foundation at Worcester Academy

"Definitely today, especially the whole day before the game, I was really feeling it. I knew a bunch of people were going to be here," Simpson said. "But I think I was able to focus during the game."

She'd rather be on the court. Simpson doesn't leave it if the game's outcome is in question.

"I love how much it's a team sport and there's no breaks. You've got to give it your all," Simpson said. "If all five aren't giving it their all, then it won't work out."

Simpson's effort extends off the court, as well. She's taking four advanced placement classes and is a straight-A student.

"She includes everybody. She's always positive, even if she's missing a bunch of shots or we're playing poorly," Lorenzen said.

The best part of Simpson's play for Lorenzen may be how much more of it he'll get to see. The Panthers (5-10) still have five games remaining in the regular season and are the No. 29 team in the Division 2 power rankings, which would put them in the state tournament regardless of their record.

Not to mention she has a whole senior year to play.

"We don't see it too often for a junior," Lorenzen said. "No matter what it's on your mind. The hard defenses that she sees, a lot of different junk defenses and double teams and pressure. But I think this is really gonna help her. I'm looking forward to eh next few games so we can finish strong."

Contact Kyle Grabowski at kgrabowski@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @kylegrbwsk.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Megan Simpson scores 1,000th point for Holliston girls basketball