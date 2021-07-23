Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT made their own opening ceremony after missing the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Telegraph

Hector Bellerin is prepared to leave Arsenal this summer but the club have yet to receive an official bid for the Spain right-back. The 26-year-old has spent his entire senior career at the Emirates Stadium but would consider a new challenge after moving from Barcelona’s youth system a decade ago. Bellerin has been considering his future and was the subject of interest from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, then teams from La Liga in the January window. He was still used regularly during the season