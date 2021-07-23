Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT made their own opening ceremony after missing the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
The US Women's National Team did not participate in Friday's opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics.
The world's top-ranked soccer squad began its Olympics competition on Wednesday, and with a second game on Saturday, the team could not be at Tokyo Stadium for the festivities.
USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Abby Dahlkemper made the best of the situation by recreating the opening ceremony's "Parade of Nations" on their own.
While wearing the Team USA outfit, Rapinoe pretended to be her fiancée - Team USA flag bearer Sue Bird - while Dahlkemper waved to the pretend crowd and danced.
Check out a video of the scene below:
