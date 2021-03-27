Megan Rapinoe takes issue with Draymond Green's suggestions on equal pay

As a loaded Saturday Sweet 16 slate tipped off with a heavyweight women's matchup between UConn and Iowa, Draymond Green weighed in on the equal opportunity conversation that's dominated March.

The Golden State Warriors forward posted a lengthy Twitter take touching on topics like gaps in pay and media exposure in men's and women's sports. He invited "lady hoopers" to join the conversation, and some did. As did soccer star Megan Rapinoe, a fierce advocate for women's rights in sports and beyond.

Not everybody was on board with Green's takes.

Draymond's take

Green's Twitter screed is too lengthy to post here in its entirety. But here are the highlights, with the main takeaway being Green pushing for more exposure of women's sports leading to more revenue and eventually more pay for the athletes. He started tweeting toward the end of UConn's win over Iowa.

I’ve been seeing a lot of talk about the pay gap between women and men. Especially in sports. It’s not even close. But let’s stop allowing y’all complaints to fall on deaf ears due to numbers. As long as y’all make the argument about pay, while the revenue stays the same... — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

They will continue to point at the revenue not being high enough to cover bigger salaries. While that is true in damn near every business, how do we take that card out of their pockets? That’s the key to changing the pay. There’s no argument for lack of revenue, unless... — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

You make those that say they stand for women actually stand up. The NBA wasn’t always the global game that it is today. It wasn’t always driving as much revenue as it does today. But there were people behind it, building the platform, and more importantly telling INDIVIDUAL... — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

stories and building up the interest in the players. That’s how the game took off. Who’s building up y’all platform? Who’s telling the individual stories of how great y’all are? Building the interest and transforming women’s basketball into a global game? — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

He also encouraged women to take charge in ensuring that their stories are told while explaining why he's turned down opportunities to raise awareness himself.

Story continues

I’ve been asked to do so many PSAs this month on women empowerment. I said no. It’s hypocritical. Because these same companies that are telling women empowerment are not putting their money where their mouth is. Call on this companies to support y’all. To infuse capitol into... — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

The business. Stop allowing them to yell women empowerment for the look. No company grows without funding. Y’all business can grow with the proper funding and story telling. Make these huge companies commit money to y’all cause. That’s empowering! Or don’t yell women empowerment — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

Women respond

ESPN's Maria Taylor, who was a standout volleyball and basketball player in college at Georgia, appeared to take issue with this point while thanking Green for making an effort.

Let’s be careful not to place the responsibility to fix the problem of a patriarchal society’s apathetic view of women in sports on WOMEN. Just like we shouldn’t charge POC with fixing the issues associated racism. But certainly appreciate you watching and searching for solutions https://t.co/ZHGaFc7NSj — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) March 27, 2021

Rapinoe: We've been asking for these things

Rapinoe, who's fought in Congress and in court for equal pay and opportunity, pointed out hers and others' efforts in response to Green.

Respectfully, do you really think we haven’t been out here asking for more investment more resources more storytelling more branding and marketing dollars more youth investment more investment in coaches more TV time etc etc etc etc etc to infinity... https://t.co/DctSHGhISO — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 27, 2021

She then argued that it's up to men to institute change while encouraging Green to do so himself.

Also when they call you about doing a PSA for Women’s Month, why don’t you also tell them alllllllll the things we have been telling them, since forever. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 27, 2021

Just like with fights around all other social issues, change cannot be made if the only people who care about the change enough are the ones who are suffering the most from it. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 27, 2021

Napheesa Collier of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx also encouraged Green and his NBA counterparts to leverage their power to move the equality movement forward.

We appreciate u jumping in on the convo @Money23Green The nba & its players r the only ones sitting at these tables from a position of power. So if we really want to hold companies feet to the fire, y’all r the only ones with the leverage to really put these changes in motion https://t.co/z0x437xJGy — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) March 27, 2021

The funding gap between the NCAA men's and women's tournaments has dominated the sports conversation in recent weeks. It's likely to continue to spark more conversations like the one Green started Saturday.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 04, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

More from Yahoo Sports: