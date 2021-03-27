  • Oops!
Megan Rapinoe takes issue with Draymond Green's suggestions on equal pay

Jason Owens
·5 min read
As a loaded Saturday Sweet 16 slate tipped off with a heavyweight women's matchup between UConn and Iowa, Draymond Green weighed in on the equal opportunity conversation that's dominated March.

The Golden State Warriors forward posted a lengthy Twitter take touching on topics like gaps in pay and media exposure in men's and women's sports. He invited "lady hoopers" to join the conversation, and some did. As did soccer star Megan Rapinoe, a fierce advocate for women's rights in sports and beyond.

Not everybody was on board with Green's takes.

Draymond's take

Green's Twitter screed is too lengthy to post here in its entirety. But here are the highlights, with the main takeaway being Green pushing for more exposure of women's sports leading to more revenue and eventually more pay for the athletes. He started tweeting toward the end of UConn's win over Iowa.

He also encouraged women to take charge in ensuring that their stories are told while explaining why he's turned down opportunities to raise awareness himself.

Women respond

ESPN's Maria Taylor, who was a standout volleyball and basketball player in college at Georgia, appeared to take issue with this point while thanking Green for making an effort.

Rapinoe: We've been asking for these things

Rapinoe, who's fought in Congress and in court for equal pay and opportunity, pointed out hers and others' efforts in response to Green.

She then argued that it's up to men to institute change while encouraging Green to do so himself.

Napheesa Collier of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx also encouraged Green and his NBA counterparts to leverage their power to move the equality movement forward.

The funding gap between the NCAA men's and women's tournaments has dominated the sports conversation in recent weeks. It's likely to continue to spark more conversations like the one Green started Saturday.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 04, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
