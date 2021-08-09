Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Olympic Love Story Comes Full Circle With Courtside Kiss

What's the best way to celebrate after winning a record fifth gold medal at the Olympics? If you ask Sue Bird, it might just be a kiss from fiancée Megan Rapinoe. On Aug. 8, after the US women's basketball team defeated host nation Japan 90-75, it didn't take long for Sue to find Megan in the crowd so they could experience the win together. "[I'm] honestly inspired, and it feels like corny to say, but it's like everything you would want in someone that you would look up to. Obviously, I get to be with her and I love her, that's the most special part," Megan told NBC. Later, she shared a photo of the pair's kiss along with the caption, "I am so proud of you @sbird10 ❤️. As if I could love you any more 🥰. Congrats baby!"

The couple first started dating in 2016, after meeting at a sponsored event for the Rio Olympics. "It was kinda like, 'OK, we both live in Seattle, we should be friends. Why aren't we friends?'" Megan previously told The Seattle Times. After dating for four years, Megan proposed in October 2020. You can see pictures of the power couple's adorable reunion ahead.

Related: These 5 Duos Are Taking "Power Couple" to New Heights at the Tokyo Olympics