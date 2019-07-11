Megan Rapinoe rocks leather shorts at the ESPY Awards

Megan Rapinoe is on a roll! After winning the World Cup with the U.S. women's soccer team over the weekend, calling out President Donald Trump and celebrating her win at a ticker tape parade in New York City, the athlete attended the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10 in bold, but stylish formal shorts.

More specifically, Rapinoe sported leather shorts with a plunging blazer decorated with satin lapels, a few gold necklaces, white socks, black Oxford shoes and her signature lavender hair. It was a look reminiscent of AC/DC's Angus Young, but she somehow made it even cooler.

Rapinoe's teammate Tobin Heath also donned shorts in a similar look. She wore black shorts with a slightly shorter inseam and a plunging black blazer paired with gold necklaces. However, she made the look her own with her hair half-up in a bun and on her feet, went with white socks and powder blue sneakers.

The whole 22-woman team flew from straight from their NYC victory parade (and pool party!) to Los Angeles for the awards, admitting that they got their hair and makeup done on the plane. They took the stage to accept the Best Team trophy, but Rapinoe, who's never afraid to take the mic, let Carli Lloyd speak for the team.

Lloyd thanked ESPN and everyone who has supported them along the way. "It's been an incredible journey," she said. "Super proud of all of these 22 fabulous ladies, so props to all of you. But thank you so much, and here's to the next World Cup in another four years."

Before the team left the stage, Rapinoe took the mic to add, "I've dropped the F bomb on every stage I've been on for the last three days. So, I'll just spare you that. Thanks for having us."

The USWNT also took home the award for Best Team four years ago after winning the 2015 World Cup.