Megan Rapinoe, USWNT vow to move forward after losing equal pay ruling: 'We will never stop fighting'

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The USWNT’s fight for equal pay took a big hit on Friday when a judge issued a key ruling in favor of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled that the USWNT’s claim of unequal pay in relation to their male counterparts did not warrant a trial. The USWNT sued the USSF seeking as much as $67 million in backpay, arguing that the USMNT was paid more because of gender discrimination.

USWNT spokesperson Molly Levinson vowed to “immediately appeal” the ruling. Members of the USWNT that won the Women’s World Cup last year immediately backed up Levinson’s claim on Twitter, including Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe.

Megan Rapinoe reacts

A judge ruled against Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT on Friday. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
USWNT forward Tobin Heath also vowed to keep fighting.

As did defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Forward Christen Press and defender Ali Krieger voiced similar thoughts.

The players’ social media statements mirrored Levinson’s vow to keep up the fight on the equal pay front.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” Levinson’s statement reads. “We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.” 

The judge also ruled against the USWNT in a claim that the USMNT was treated more favorably in terms of field conditions.

USWNT arguments that men unfairly received more favorable travel conditions and support services remain on track for trial.

In the meantime, the USWNT plans to keep fighting for the primary point of their lawsuit.

