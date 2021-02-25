Megan Rapinoe nutmegged a defender in glorious fashion on her way to a spectacular hockey assist

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
megan rapinoe nutmeg
Megan Rapinoe scored the USWNT's first two goals against Argentina. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

  • Megan Rapinoe nutmegged her defender to create a goal opportunity during Wednesday's USWNT game.

  • The pink-haired star's pass sailed between the Argentina player's legs before reaching Kristie Mewis.

  • Mewis then crossed the ball to Carli Lloyd, who one-touched it into the back of the net.

  • Rapinoe scored the first two goals of the match before the incredible play, which you can watch below:

