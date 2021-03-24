Megan Rapinoe: No level of excellence can escape inequality
The U.S. Soccer star addressed a Congressional committee on Wednesday morning about pay discrimination across sports.
USWNT midfielder also addresses rights of trans athletesRapinoe will visit White House for Equal Pay Day Megan Rapinoe has taken her fight for equal pay to Congress as she testified on Wednesday in front of a committee examining “the economic harm caused by longstanding gender inequalities, particularly for women of color”. The Olympic and World Cup champion testified at a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. In her opening statement, the soccer star told the committee that: “I am here today because I know firsthand that this is true. We are told in this country that if you just work hard and continue to achieve - you will be rewarded, fairly. It’s the promise of the American dream. But that promise has not been for everyone. “The United States women’s national team has won four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals on behalf of our country. We have filled stadiums, broken viewing records, and sold out jerseys, all popular metrics by which we are judged. “Yet despite all of this, we are still paid less than men – for each trophy, of which there are many, each win, each tie, each time we play. Less.” Rapinoe said she did not understand why pay inequality was still a problem in US Soccer, despite the USWNT’s success. “I feel like honestly we’ve done everything,” she said. “You want stadiums filled? We filled them. You want role models for your kids, for your boys, and your girls, and your little trans kids? We have that. You want us to be respectful? You want us to perform on the world stage?...” In December, the USWNT reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation over equal work conditions with their male counterparts. The players were seeking the same conditions as the US men’s team in areas such as travel, hotel accommodation, the right to play on grass rather than artificial turf, and staffing. However, the USWNT still do not have equal pay with the men’s team after a federal judge surprisingly threw out their case in May 2020. The team have appealed the decision and are seeking millions of dollars in backpay from US Soccer. Last week, there was outcry at the NCAA tournament, the crown jewel of US college basketball, after photos showed the far inferior gym equipment provided to female players compared to their male counterparts. Rapinoe touched on the subject during Wednesday’s hearings. “With the lack of proper investment we don’t know the real potential of women’s sports,” she said. “What we know is how successful women’s sports have been in the face of discrimination, in the face of a lack of investment in every level in comparison to men.” The midfielder also said she supported the rights of trans athletes. Dozens of bills in the US seek to ban trans athletes from certain youth sports. “As a member of the LGBTQ community I firmly stand with the trans family,” said Rapinoe. “As someone who has played sports with someone who is trans I can assure you all is well. Nothing is spontaneously combusting.” Rapinoe will visit the White House later on Wednesday for an event with Joe and Jill Biden marking Equal Pay Day.
U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe renewed her call for gender pay equity on Wednesday, appearing before a congressional panel and pledging to "carry this torch" alongside her teammates. Rapinoe told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the World Cup winners had exceeded the accomplishments of their male counterparts but received inadequate compensation and playing conditions, two years after she and her teammates filed a landmark gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer. U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"There's no level of status, there's no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality," she told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee titled "Honoring ‘Equal Pay Day’: Examining the Long-Term Economic Impacts of Gender Inequality.""One cannot simply outperform inequality, or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind," she said.Rapinoe described the many accolades lavished on her and her colleagues of the U.S. Women's Soccer team, and how they have been consistently paid less than their male counterparts."And if it can happen to us, and it can happen to me - with the brightest lights shining on us at all times - it can, and it does happen to every person who is marginalized by gender."Rapinoe ended her opening statement urging lawmakers to act on the matter, using the acronym "LFG," for "let's go," with a seven-letter expletive in the middle.
The soccer star's comments came as part of a hearing on Equal Pay Day.
