Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan get 'White House experience' from Jimmy Kimmel with 5,000 chicken nuggets

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan escaped a few tough topics during an appearance Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” but they couldn’t avoid the host’s parting gift.

The United States women’s national team will not be visiting the White House after winning its second consecutive World Cup title and fourth star overall. Since the co-captains are going to miss out on what is now offered for national and world champions, Jimmy Kimmel stepped in with a save.

Behind a curtain was a mound of 5,000 chicken nuggets complete with dipping choices that he insists all three will finish by the time the night is over.

The latest tradition of sorts began when the 2018 national champion Clemson football team visited the White House in January and received an array of fast food choices provided by President Donald Trump. Trump said it was because of the shutdown and furloughed workers, but he has continued to provide fast food to the teams that do visit.

Rapinoe said the team will visit Congress on the request of “popular, bipartisan demand.”

The co-captains successfully avoided some of the bigger issues Kimmel addressed on the late night show. At one point Rapinoe made a “stirring the pot” motion when Kimmel asked why the USWNT was so much better than everyone else.

“It’s interesting, isn’t it?” Kimmel said. “It’s not like that with the men’s [national] team, right? Nothing against them but it isn’t. They’re not dominant.”

He then dove into footage of U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro getting interrupted by “equal pay” chants at the celebration in New York City.

Celebrating more tiring than World Cup

Rapinoe and Morgan did discuss if it was more exhausting to play in the month-long tournament or celebrate the title after it.

Morgan: I think during the tournament it’s more emotionally exhausting. After, we actually are so sleep deprived — like it’s physically exhausting. Rapinoe: I’m going to go with after, yeah. The rigors that we’re putting our bodies through — it’s not good right now.

The team arrived back on U.S. soil on Monday and began the media rounds. They were honored at at ticker tape parade in New York City on Wednesday morning, when they received keys to the city and Rapinoe delivered an inspiring message. They then crossed the country to Los Angeles to attend the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Kimmel brought the White House fast food festivities to Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)





