Megan Gustafson expected to sign two-year deal with WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

Megan Gustafson paved the way for women’s college basketball players in the Big Ten. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star took the conference by storm during her time in the black and gold and paved a path for the current stars of today.

Gustafson has bounced around the WNBA since she departed Iowa City. She started her career with the Dallas Wings in 2019, and joined the Washington Mystics in 2021, which was followed by a move to the Phoenix Mercury.

Her next move appears to be a landing spot in the Sin City. As reported by Rachel Galligan of Winsidr, Gustafson is likely to sign a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Las Vegas Aces are expected to sign Megan Gustafson to a 2-year deal, multiple sources confirm to @Winsidr. Gustafson was recently named the British Basketball League tournament MVP and is expected to participate with Spain in the Olympic Qualifiers. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2024

Gustafson’s career at Iowa took off during the 2019 season which saw her clean up the awards. She was named the 2019 Naismith Player of the Year, the 2019 AP Player of the Year, the 2019 ESPNW National Player of the Year, the Big Ten Player of the Year, and was named a first-team All-American by the AP, USBWA, and ESPNW.

Her final two years at Iowa saw her light up the stat sheet as well. During the 2017-18 season, Gustafson averaged 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. She built on that in the 2018-19 season averaging 27.8 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.

This past season with Phoenix, Gustafson posted her best year yet in the WNBA, averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6% from the field.

