Megan Gustafson (12 points) Highlights vs. Sky

Although thousands were expected, a few hundred women gathered together over the weekend in Houston at the first major post-Roe v. Wade political convention ahead of the November midterms, with Democrats and advocates hoping the end of constitutional abortion protections will galvanize voters to their side. Multiple attendees said Kansas voters recent overwhelming rejection of an anti-abortion proposal -- in a historically red state -- gave them hope for their cause. "If Kansas can do it, why can't we?" said attendee Kristen Arteaga.