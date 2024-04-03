Megan Duffy announced as Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Athletic Department has announced that Megan Duffy will be the new head coach of the women’s basketball team.

This comes just after the school announced that Kenny Brooks will be heading to the University of Kentucky.

Duffy guided Marquette University to the NCAA tournament in 2024 and spent five years in Milwaukee where she accumulated a 110-46 record that included a 64-30 mark in BIG EAST play.

During her tenure in Milwaukee, she became the fastest coach in Marquette history to the 100-win mark, owning the most road wins in a season program history. She also secured the most home wins in a single season in program history while defeating multiple AP top-five foes in the same season.

Kenny Brooks leaving Virginia Tech for head coach position at University of Kentucky

“I am thrilled to welcome Coach Duffy and her husband Kevin to Virginia Tech,” said Whit Babcock, the Director of Athletics. “An accomplished player and coach, Megan has a relentless work ethic and a demonstrated ability to develop talent and build successful programs.

“I am ecstatic to join Virginia Tech Athletics as the leader of the women’s program,” Duffy said Wednesday morning. “The opportunity to continue the winning tradition with Hokie Nation and to be a part of the passionate, savvy Blacksburg community makes this a dream job for me. The ACC is the best conference in the country with deep talent and outstanding leaders. The work with the team begins today as we look toward building the next great Hokie team. I want to thank President Sands, Whit Babcock and the entire athletics administration for welcoming Kevin and I to the university, sharing their vision for the program, and for their long-term support of women’s sports.”

A formal introduction will be held on Friday, April 5 at 9 a.m. at the Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

