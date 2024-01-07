Megan Berg's 3-point game leads Bemidji to bounce-back win over Fergus Falls

Jan. 6—BEMIDJI — Megan Berg flies under the radar.

The sophomore forward for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team has quietly been one of the best players in Section 8AA this season, and she proved it on Sunday in a 4-1 win over Fergus Falls.

Berg was involved in all three goals in the first period. She scored on a delayed penalty 1:56 into the game with an assist from Naomi Johnson. She then assisted on Johnson's goal six minutes later with a one-time pass on the power play. Bailey Rupp made it 3-0 with 47 seconds before the intermission, with assists from Millie Knott and Berg.

"It's my teammates," Berg said. "They're setting me up really well. They're giving me nice give-and-go passes and making it all work for me. I try to make it work for them, too."

The Lumberjacks' big first period didn't come without some controversy. Johnson's power-play goal was initially believed to have hit the crossbar. However, the goal judge behind the net signaled for a good goal. The on-ice official disregarded the goal light and allowed play to continue.

Once play stopped about 30 seconds later, the officials convened to discuss the call. They flipped the ruling in favor of BHS, giving the Jacks a 2-0 lead without adding time on the clock.

Coaches from both teams had lengthy discussions with the officials. One referee had an extended discussion with the goal judge through the glass.

"Personally, I think the officials handled it really well," BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. "The official (closest to the net) wasn't in a perfect position on the goal line to see if it went in. The red light came on, and instead of blowing it dead, they let the play go on. They went back to the goal judge to see what he saw. The goal judge confirmed that it went in.

"I'm sure Fergus wasn't happy about it. But in the end, I think it was the right decision. To me, it looked like it got under the crossbar and in the net. I think they made the right call and handled it really well."

Fergus Falls head coach Tim Lill declined to comment on the play.

"It's just best for me to let it go," he said.

Goal judges are not required to be present for MSHSL hockey games. However, BHS routinely opts to use them for Lumberjack hockey games.

After a scoreless second period, Otters freshman defenseman Maggie Greenagel got one back with an unassisted shorthanded goal. However, Rupp's second of the game with 57 seconds left in regulation ensured the Jacks got back in the win column after Friday's 6-3 loss against Alexandria.

"It was really important for us to get back on a roll," Berg said. "We have a big game on Thursday against Moorhead, so starting fast and building that confidence tonight was really important for us."

Bemidji (11-8-0) closed out the final seven minutes with a two-goal lead without allowing Fergus Falls to sustain extended stretches in the offensive zone. When the Otters (9-7-1) got pucks to the net, junior goaltender Ava Myhre was there.

Johnson credited his third line for his team's defensive boost in the final minutes.

"Because of our low numbers and needing to play a JV game, we had our third varsity line play two periods of JV," Johnson said. "The plan was for them to play the second and third (periods) of varsity. Brooklyn (Vernlund), MaKenna (Dreher) and Ellie (Solheim) did a fantastic job. They didn't miss a beat out there.

"They're varsity-level players, and they're buying into what we need them to do because of the situation we're in. Without them today, it would've been a different story, especially in the third. We got back (late) from (Alexandria) last night, and we had to dig really deep in the third period."

As for Berg, she's collected 14 points on six goals and eight assists in her last seven games. She's scored 13 goals and 16 assists in 19 games for the Lumberjacks this season.

"She's had a renewed commitment and new energy, and she's learning how to be a leader," Johnson said. "You look out there, and she's been on the ice for a minute and a half. Instead of getting mad at her, you have to see her determination that doesn't end. She's been such a big piece to our success and is becoming a bigger piece every day."

Bemidji 4, Fergus Falls 1

FF 0 0 1 — 1

BHS 3 0 1 — 4

First period — BHS GOAL: Berg (Johnson) 1:54; BHS GOAL: Johnson (Berg) PP, 7:47; BHS GOAL: Rupp (Knott, Berg) 16:13.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — FF GOAL: Greenagel (unassisted) SH, 8:58; BHS GOAL: Rupp (unassisted) 16:03.

Saves — Myhre (BHS) 10; Jurgens (FF) 18.