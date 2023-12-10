Megan Berg's 3-point game pushes Bemidji past Buffalo

Dec. 9—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls hockey team scored a late go-ahead goal to knock off Buffalo on Saturday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Naomi Johnson scored with six minutes left to give the Lumberjacks (5-4) a 2-1 lead. Megan Berg then scored an empty-net goal to push the final score to 3-1. Berg tallied a game-high three points.

Berg scored the game's first goal in the opening frame with an assist from Millie Knott. Buffalo tied the game with 15 seconds left before the intermission.

Payton Weidemann recorded 19 saves in goal for the Jacks. Ava Jovan made 33 saves for the Bison.

Bemidji 3, Buffalo 1

BUF 1 0 0 — 1

BHS 1 0 2 — 3

First period — BHS GOAL: Berg (Knott) 11:15; BUF GOAL: Reynolds (Sabraski) 16:45.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — BHS GOAL: Johnson (Berg, Rupp) 11:05. BHS GOAL: Berg (Rupp) EN, 16:04.

Saves — Weidemann (BHS) 19; Jovan (BUF) 33.