Advertisement

Mega-viral Tineco floor cleaners from TikTok are on sale for Black Friday

Maren Estrada
·1 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably seen videos of Tineco’s awesome wet/dry vacuums. They have definitely achieved mega-viral status because they make cleaning up tough messes a breeze. And for Black Friday, all of Tineco’s top models are on sale! Shop all the deals right here, and see a few of our top picks down below.

For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.

Today's Top Deals



Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner and Mop One-Step Cleaning…
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner and Mop One-Step Cleaning…

Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner and Mop One-Step Cleaning…

Price: $195.99
You Save: $84.00 (30%)

Buy Now



Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners for M…
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners for M…

Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners for M…

Price: $279.00
You Save: $120.99 (30%)

Buy Now



Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Digital Disp…
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Digital Disp…

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Digital Disp…

Price: $324.98
You Save: $175.01 (35%)

Buy Now



Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Smart Hardwood Floor Cleaner Machine, One-Ste…
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Smart Hardwood Floor Cleaner Machine, One-Ste…

Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Smart Hardwood Floor Cleaner Machine, One-Ste…

Price: $399.99
You Save: $200.00 (33%)

Buy Now



Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner, Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Flo…
Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner, Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Flo…

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner, Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Flo…

Price: $559.00
You Save: $240.00 (30%)

Buy Now

More Top Deals from BGR

  1. Sony’s incredible WH-1000XM5 headphones fall to $328 for Black Friday

  2. Best Apple deals for Black Friday 2023

  3. Best AirPods deals and prices for Black Friday 2023