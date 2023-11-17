Mega-viral Tineco floor cleaners from TikTok are on sale for Black Friday
If you’re on TikTok, you’ve probably seen videos of Tineco’s awesome wet/dry vacuums. They have definitely achieved mega-viral status because they make cleaning up tough messes a breeze. And for Black Friday, all of Tineco’s top models are on sale! Shop all the deals right here, and see a few of our top picks down below.
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner and Mop One-Step Cleaning…
Price: $195.99
You Save: $84.00 (30%)
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners for M…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $120.99 (30%)
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Digital Disp…
Price: $324.98
You Save: $175.01 (35%)
Tineco Floor ONE S5 PRO 2 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Smart Hardwood Floor Cleaner Machine, One-Ste…
Price: $399.99
You Save: $200.00 (33%)
Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner, Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Flo…
Price: $559.00
You Save: $240.00 (30%)
