Mega-money offers out of England rumoured for French star; Liverpool strongly linked

There’s talk of mega-money offers for one of Europe’s best young centre-backs - and Liverpool have been linked for months.

Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing that the race around Lille's Leny Yoro is heating up. Yoro has had an exceptional season in Ligue 1, making the Team of the Year at just 18.

That has him as one of the world's most promising young defenders - maybe the most promising. That naturally has Yoro at the centre of a transfer race.

And 'race' is accurate here as clubs need to be quick. Yoro's contract expires in a year's time, meaning this is the final year club's can tempt Lille with a big offer.

Next year, it becomes an open fight and it's one Real Madrid are heavily expected to win. They've been consistently linked for a long time now and Yoro allegedly wants to go there.

Real, however, plan on waiting to sign him on a free transfer as they know they'll win out. It's up to other clubs to turn his head before then - and Moretto claims there are offers from England trying to do just that.

Liverpool linked with Leny Yoro

Moretto suggests the offers from England - though, no clubs are specified - are 'much more' than what Real Madrid offer. It'll come down to where the teenager wants to go and whether he prioritises destination over cash.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool are hoping to tempting Yoro away from Madrid. This is something they've tried with several players over the last few years, of course - and failed with every time.

The first links with Yoro happened back in late 2023, so this isn't a sudden interest. It will be a difficult one to pull off, however, and Liverpool might need to offer an incredible amount to have a chance here.

We'll see if they're willing to do that - and if Yoro is willing to accept.

