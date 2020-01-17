Meeting Warriors' Steph Curry left soccer star Neymar starstruck, shaking

Neymar is arguably one of the best soccer players in the world. He goes by one name if you needed any kind of confirmation for that.

Well that, and countless honors including a two-time South American Football of the Year Award, many league championships and a 2011 Brazil Golden Ball.

He came to be this well-known phenom at an early age making his professional debut at just 17 years old.

One would think there's no way Neymar could be star-struck by anyone, right? Well, perhaps that's true ... until he met Steph Curry.

"Steph is one of my favorite NBA players," Neymar said in an interview with House of Highlights. "He was one of the stars I met that made me starstruck."

Neymar admitted he was even shaking when the two met.

"Because wanting to or not, I am also a fan," he added. "It was a unique moment for me."

The two have plenty in common in addition to being two of the most famous sports stars on the planet. Both of their dads played professionally and the bond they share with being dads of their own.

The two also share success in being famous beyond their sports.

The fandom Neymar possesses for Steph is no surprise.

Curry's resume includes six All-Star selections and two MVP Awards on top of three NBA championships pretty much seals the deal.

Curry's also still among the NBA's top jersey sales despite playing in only four games this season.

