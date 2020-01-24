Meet the York family, the San Francisco 49ers owners

A win in Super Bowl LIV would be a major coup for the York family, the San Francisco 49ers owners who have melded investments on and off the field to make the franchise one of the NFL’s most lucrative organizations.

Denise DeBartolo York and her husband, John York, serve as co-chairmen of the 49ers, while their son, Jed York, runs day-to-day operations as the team’s president and CEO. The Yorks have been at the franchise’s helm since 2000, when DeBartolo York transferred control of the team from her brother, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Even before their latest Super Bowl run, the 49ers entered the 2019 season as the NFL’s fifth-most valuable franchise, with an estimated valuation of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes’ calculations. DeBartolo York’s father, Eddie DeBartolo Sr., paid just $13 million to buy the 49ers in 1977.

Under Jed York’s leadership, the 49ers have placed an increased focus on their business efforts away from the gridiron. The team operates 49ers Enterprises, an investment arm separate from football operations. Through 49ers Enterprises, the franchise has invested in several companies, including baby products maker Little Spoon and Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global.

In May 2018, 49ers Enterprises acquired a minority stake in Leeds United, a second-tier English soccer team. The team also has a chain of branded gyms, 49ers Fit, which features a variety of football-themed wellness offerings.

The 49ers moved into Levi’s Stadium, a $1.3 billion facility in 2014. The venue hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The 49ers are set to make their seventh Super Bowl appearance in team history. The franchise won five championships during DeBartolo Jr.’s stint as a controlling owner. Under the York family, the 49ers appeared in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, but they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

DeBartolo York has a personal net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. Her father built his fortune in real estate.

The 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.

