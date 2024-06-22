Meet Wisconsin football’s incoming class of 2024 freshmen: defense

Wisconsin football’s recruiting class of 2024 has now all arrived on campus with training camp for the upcoming season right around the corner.

The Badgers’ class finished the cycle ranked No. 23 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The group is a strong statement by head coach Luke Fickell in only his first full recruiting cycle since taking over as Wisconsin head coach in Nov. 2022 — it was impressively the program’s first-ever class to finish with a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

Wisconsin recently posted videos on X introducing the group to the Badgers’ fanbase. We’ve already looked at the group’s players on the offensive side of the ball.

Now, here is the portion of the class that will line up on defense

Four-star DL Ernest Willor Jr. (No. 120 overall in class of 2025, No. 21 defensive tackle, No. 3 recruit from Maryland)

Four-star DL Dillon Johnosn (No. 162 overall in class of 2025, No. 26 defensive lineman, No. 6 recruit from Illinois)

Four-star S Xavier Lucas (No. 371 overall in class of 2025, No. 35 safety, No. 52 recruit from Florida)

Four-star CB Omillio Agard (No. 420 overall in class of 2025, No. 37 cornerback, No. 7 recruit from Pennsylvania)

Four-star LB Thomas Heiberger (No. 462 overall in class of 2025, No. 40 linebacker, No. 1 recruit from South Dakota)

Four-star edge Anelu Lafaele (No. 600 overall in class of 2025, No. 40 edge rusher, No. 3 recruit from Hawaii)

Three-star CB Jay Harper (No. 713 overall in class of 2025, No. 61 cornerback, No. 35 recruit from Alabama)

Three-star LB Landon Gauthier (No. 731 overall in class of 2025, No. 64 linebacker, No. 8 recruit from Wisconsin)

Three-star S Raphael Dunn (No. 769 overall in class of 2025, No. 78 safety, No. 15 recruit from New Jersey)

Three-star DL Hank Weber (No. 1,172 overall in class of 2025, No. 123 defensive lineman, No. 39 recruit from Tennessee)

Badgers, meet the newest (defensive) Badgers 🤝👐 pic.twitter.com/J9uUMKnhi9 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 21, 2024

