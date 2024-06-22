Meet Wisconsin football’s incoming class of 2024 freshmen: offense

Wisconsin football finished the class of 2024 recruiting cycle ranked No. 23 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The class, the first full cycle of Luke Fickell’s tenure with the program, finished with the program’s first-ever blue-chip ratio of 50%.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any successful college football program. The incoming class of 2024 has the look of a group that can lead to a high level of winning in the coming years.

That class is now all on-campus with fall training camp right around the corner.

Wisconsin recently posted videos on X introducing the group to the Badgers’ fanbase. First, here is the half of the class that will line up on offense:

Four-star OT Kevin Heywood (No. 50 overall in class of 2025, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 1 recruit from Pennsylvania)

Four-star RB Dilin Jones (No. 139 overall in class of 2025, No. 10 running back, No. 4 recruit from Maryland)

Four-star OT Emerson Mandell (No. 162 overall in class of 2025, No. 26 offensive tackle, No. 6 recruit from Illinois)

Four-star TE Grant Stec (No. 291 overall in class of 2025, No. 19 tight end, No. 7 recruit from Illinois)

Four-star RB Darrion Dupree (No. 391 overall in class of 2025, No. 29 running back, No. 12 recruit from Illinois)

Four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer (No. 461 overall in class of 2025, No. 31 quarterback, No. 73 recruit from Texas)

Three-star iOL Derek Jensen (No. 527 overall in class of 2025, No. 34 interior offensive lineman, No. 5 recruit from Wisconsin)

Three-star iOL Colin Cubberly (No. 660 overall in class of 2025, No. 50 iOL offensive tackle, No. 4 recruit from New York)

Three-star TE Rob Booker (No. 660 overall in class of 2025, No. 35 tight end, No. 7 recruit from Wisconsin)

Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson (No. 761 overall in class of 2025, No. 104 wide receiver, No. 18 recruit from Illinois)

Three-star iOL Ryan Cory (No. 674 overall in class of 2025, No. 52 interior offensive lineman, No. 17 recruit from Pennsylvania)

Three-star RB Gideon Ituka (No. 1,077 overall in class of 2025, No. 80 running back, No. 31 recruit from Maryland)

Badgers, meet the newest (offensive) Badgers 🤝👐 pic.twitter.com/j86cKxKuuZ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire