Meet the Week 4 Friday Night Hero sponsored by Pocial, and the Week 5 candidates

Coachella Valley's Miguel Rodriguez (1) smiles after a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Coachella Valley High School in Thermal, Calif., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Another round of Pocial's Friday Night Hero voting is in the books and congratulations to the Week 4 winner Mikey Rodriguez of Coachella Valley.

There are now two ways to vote, in the poll at the bottom of this article and the traditional way by liking your favorite player at our desertsunsports Instagram page. Rodriguez made it a clean sweep this week, winning both the online and Instagram vote.

Rodriguez hauled in more than 100 receiving yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Coachella Valley's 30-26 win over Eldorado High in Las Vegas.

The Pocial Athlete of the Week

As always, the Week 5 winner is up to you. Here are the five candidates, vote away!

Jaymere Broach

Jaymere Broach, Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs wide receiver

What he did: Broach only had one catch against Indio, but it was a biggie. Broach caught a 20-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left to help the Golden Eagles beat Indio 12-7 and make school history with the first-ever 4-0 start.

Derek Calderon

Derek Calderon, Coachella Valley

Coachella Valley quarterback

What he did: Calderon had it working on Friday as he had four passing touchdowns and racked up 194 total yards in the Arabs' easy win over Desert Mirage.

Sebastian Osorio

Sebastian Osorio, La Quinta

La Quinta running back

What he did: Osorio powered his way through Southwest El Centro for 155 yards rushing on 19 carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards.

Jesus Pazos

Jesus Pazos, Xavier Prep

Xavier Prep LB/RB

What he did: Pazos scored the game-winning touchdown and made multiple tackles for loss in Xavier Prep's 24-21 comeback win over Rancho Christian on Thursday.

Jeremiah Williams

Jeremiah Williams, Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage running back

What he did: Williams had a monster night, racking up 208 yards on 19 carries and crossing the goal line four times with TD runs of 10, 20, 16 and 56 yards.

