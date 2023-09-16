Meet the Week 4 Friday Night Hero sponsored by Pocial, and the Week 5 candidates
Another round of Pocial's Friday Night Hero voting is in the books and congratulations to the Week 4 winner Mikey Rodriguez of Coachella Valley.
There are now two ways to vote, in the poll at the bottom of this article and the traditional way by liking your favorite player at our desertsunsports Instagram page. Rodriguez made it a clean sweep this week, winning both the online and Instagram vote.
Rodriguez hauled in more than 100 receiving yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Coachella Valley's 30-26 win over Eldorado High in Las Vegas.
As always, the Week 5 winner is up to you. Here are the five candidates, vote away!
Jaymere Broach
Desert Hot Springs wide receiver
What he did: Broach only had one catch against Indio, but it was a biggie. Broach caught a 20-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left to help the Golden Eagles beat Indio 12-7 and make school history with the first-ever 4-0 start.
Derek Calderon
Coachella Valley quarterback
What he did: Calderon had it working on Friday as he had four passing touchdowns and racked up 194 total yards in the Arabs' easy win over Desert Mirage.
Sebastian Osorio
La Quinta running back
What he did: Osorio powered his way through Southwest El Centro for 155 yards rushing on 19 carries, including touchdown runs of 2 and 8 yards.
Jesus Pazos
Xavier Prep LB/RB
What he did: Pazos scored the game-winning touchdown and made multiple tackles for loss in Xavier Prep's 24-21 comeback win over Rancho Christian on Thursday.
Jeremiah Williams
Rancho Mirage running back
What he did: Williams had a monster night, racking up 208 yards on 19 carries and crossing the goal line four times with TD runs of 10, 20, 16 and 56 yards.
