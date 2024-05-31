Meet the volunteers of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Golf Association says they recruited almost 2,000 volunteers for the 79th U.S. Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club.

Get to know a few of the people who are an integral part of making sure the event goes smoothly below:

Linda Fitzmaurice from Lincoln, California

Linda Fitzmaurice – U.S. Women’s Open Volunteer

Fitzmaurice volunteered for the first time with the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach last year. This year she is back as a member of “Fan Services”. Fitzmaurice helps people find their way around the event.

“I had such a good time that I’m doing it again,” said Fitzmaurice.

This is her first time in Lancaster.

“It’s beautiful,” Fitzmaurice said. “We’re staying in Lititiz and it’s just gorgeous.”

Martin Howard from York County

Martin Howard- U.S. Women’s Open Volunteer

This is Martin Howard’s first-ever U.S. Open, but he has been a golf fan his entire life.

“This is absolutely wonderful,” said Howard. “I really like doing this. When you’re off shift, we can wander around, just obey the rules of etiquette like we’re asking the fans to do.”

Howard has heard the players comment on the difficulty of the course.

“I’ve heard two or three of the players comment about how the course is set up and how good it is, how challenging [it is] more than anything else,” Howard said.

Howard said having the U.S. Women’s Open back in Lancaster is really nice for the community.

“It’s just really good for Central Pennsylvania to have an event like this,” Howard said. “I’m excited to see it here and I hope it stays in the rotation.”

David Funk from Lancaster

David Funk – U.S. Women’s Open Volunteer

Funk is a returning volunteer; he helped out when the event first came to Lancaster in 2015.

“It’s a nice event coming to Lancaster,” said Funk. “It’s a great event for the community, I enjoy coming out here.” I had such a good time back in 2015. It was a very memorable event and I enjoyed the time.”

