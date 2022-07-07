Meet the new ‘Voice of the Gators’ Sean Kelley

In May, legendary Florida broadcaster Mick Hubert called his last game after 33 years with the orange and blue. His retirement meant that the University of Florida now had to find its fourth “Voice of the Gators” in 82 years. That’s where ESPN Radio broadcaster Sean Kelley comes in.

The University Athletic Association announced Kelley as Hubert’s replacement on Wednesday and his resume certainly lives up to the standards set by the three men before him. Kelley has done play-by-play for the Tiger (Missouri) Radio Network, Tulane University (football, basketball and baseball) and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kelley joined ESPN Radio in 2019 as its lead play-by-play announcer on national college football. He also called several college basketball and NBA games, including Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. His first assignment for the industry leader was Florida football’s 24-20 win over Miami in the 2019 season opener.

Kelley’s first game with UF will be the football season opener against Utah. He’s expected to call primarily football and men’s basketball games with other social interactions planned (podcasts, social media, etc.).

While he wasn’t looking to move on from ESPN, Kelley made it clear that the Florida job was too good to pass up. He’ll still be working events for ESPN Radio whenever UF’s schedule allows it, too.

“Florida is one of the elite of the elites with regard to intercollegiate athletics,” Kelley said. “That makes it not only a destination job for anyone in our business, it makes it a destination job for those who have reached certain heights in our business.”

