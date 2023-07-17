Meet the USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC football team for 2023

In pursuit of a third consecutive national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs have no shortage of top talent entering 2023. But when it comes to the 2023 USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC team, they've got nothing on LSU.

The Bulldogs and Tigers placed six players each on the All-SEC team, which led the league's 14 schools, as selected by experts who cover the league. Alabama placed the next-highest total with four.

There were five unanimous selections: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Alabama kicker Will Reichard, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham. The panel of 10 writers projected LSU coach Brian Kelly as the SEC Coach of the Year, Bowers as SEC Player of the Year, and Kentucky transfer quarterback Devin Leary as the league's top newcomer.

Here is the entire list:

OFFENSE

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins, pictured against Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, rushed for 1,567 yards as a freshman last season for the Rebels. The SEC-leading total helped vault Judkins to a unanimous choice as a 2023 USA TODAY Sports Network Preseason All-SEC running back.

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Running back: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Running back: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, LSU

Wide receiver: Juice Wells, South Carolina

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Offensive line: J.C. Latham, Alabama

Offensive line: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Offensive line: Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Offensive line: Javon Foster, Missouri

Offensive line: Will Campbell, LSU

Kicker: Will Reichard, Alabama

All-Purpose: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

DEFENSE

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo was one of five unanimous choices for the 2023 USA TODAY Network Preseason All-SEC team.

Defensive line: Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Defensive line: Maason Smith, LSU

Defensive line: Mykel Williams, Georgia

Defensive line: Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

Linebacker: Harold Perkins, LSU

Linebacker: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Linebacker: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Defensive back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Defensive back: Javon Bullard, Georgia

Defensive back: Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Defensive back: Malaki Starks, Georgia

Punter: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PRESEASON HONORS

LSU coach Brian Kelly, after winning the SEC West in his first season last year, is the USA TODAY Sports Network's choice for 2023 Preseason SEC Coach of the Year.

Coach of the year: Brian Kelly, LSU

Player of the year: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Newcomer of the year: Devin Leary, Kentucky

Poll participants: Emily Adams, Greenville News; Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun; Aria Gerson, Tennessean; Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News; Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger; Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser; Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser; Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald; Chase Goodbread, Tuscaloosa News; David Eckert, Clarion Ledger.

