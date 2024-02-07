Meet the Tuscaloosa-area National Letter of Intent signees
Several Tuscaloosa area high school athletes will be signing their National Letter of Intent as National Signing Day opens Feb. 7.
Here are the Tuscaloosa area athletes taking pen to paper during signing day period.
This will be updated as more athletes sign. Email commitment plans to sports@tuscaloosanews.com
Football
Riley Turner, American Christian Academy, Tennessee-Martin
Trashun Griffin, Bibb County, Georgia Tech
Colter Periera, Central, Tuskegee
Dominic Myles, Central, Lindsey Wilson College
Tucker Cornelius, Northridge, Alabama
Anderson Green, Northridge, Alabama
Nick Sherman, Northridge, Itawamba Community College
Volleyball
Megan Fairburn, Northridge, Maryville University
Track and Field
Kemondrell Cabbil, Northridge, Montevallo
NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.
RYAN WILLIAMS: Alabama football five-star commit Ryan Williams to sign NLI Wednesday
Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: National Signing Day: Meet the Tuscaloosa-area signees.