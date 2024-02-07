Meet the Tuscaloosa-area National Letter of Intent signees

Several Tuscaloosa area high school athletes will be signing their National Letter of Intent as National Signing Day opens Feb. 7.

Here are the Tuscaloosa area athletes taking pen to paper during signing day period.

This will be updated as more athletes sign. Email commitment plans to sports@tuscaloosanews.com

Football

Riley Turner, American Christian Academy, Tennessee-Martin

Trashun Griffin, Bibb County, Georgia Tech

Colter Periera, Central, Tuskegee

Dominic Myles, Central, Lindsey Wilson College

Tucker Cornelius, Northridge, Alabama

Anderson Green, Northridge, Alabama

Nick Sherman, Northridge, Itawamba Community College

Volleyball

Megan Fairburn, Northridge, Maryville University

Track and Field

Kemondrell Cabbil, Northridge, Montevallo

